Robert Taylor

Notice Condolences

Robert Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Passed away at home on
8th August 2020
ROBERT
Aged 81 years.
Beloved husband to Theresa, treasured dad to Linda, Robin, Allison, Reece and Terrance.
A loving brother, a dearly loved grandad/father figure and also a much loved great-grandad.
"Ex boiler maker -
The fire's gone out"
Private funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 20th August 2020.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may go to St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2020
