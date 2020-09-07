|
|
|
PRESCOTT Robin Mcrea On 26th August 2020,
at Royal Preston Hospital,
aged 79 years.
The dearly loved brother of William, Alec and families.
A private funeral service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 11th September
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funerals,
147 Towngate, Leyland,
PR25 2LH. Tel. 01772 457 887.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 7, 2020