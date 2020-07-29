Home

William Houghton Funeral Director (Fulwood)
259 Garstang Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 9XL
01772 788020
Roger Berry

Roger Berry Notice
BERRY Roger Passed away peacefully at
St. Catherine's Hospice
on Thursday 23rd July,
aged 51 years.

Dearly loved son of
Robert (deceased) and Elaine.

The funeral service will be held
at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 4th August at 11.30am.
Due to the current restrictions only immediate family may
attend the service.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the 'R.S.P.C.A' via the Funeral Director.

All enquiries to
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 29, 2020
