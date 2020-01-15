Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
ROBERTS Passed away at home,
on Sunday 5th January 2020, surround by his family,
after a short illness,
ROGER RONALD
Aged 68 years,
(Retired Police Officer,
Lancashire Constabulary).
Dearly loved husband and friend of Dot, loving Dad of Nicola, Steven and David, loved and respected Father-in-law of Mark and Jen, loving Grumpa of Sam, Joe,
Isaac, Jackson, Hayden,
Thomas and Blake.
'So dearly loved, so sadly missed.'
The Funeral Service will take place at St. Cuthbert's Parish Church, Lytham Road, Fulwood,
on Wednesday 22nd January
at 12.30 p.m.
Followed by Committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 15, 2020
