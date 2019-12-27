Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Ronald Danson

Ronald Danson Notice
DANSON On 11th December 2019,
at his home in Hutton,
RONALD EDWARD
(RON)
Aged 82 years.
A loving husband, father,
father-in-law, grandad
and great grandad.
'A sorrow too deep for words'
Funeral Service and
Committal at
The West Lancashire Crematorium,
Pippin Street, Burscough, on
Tuesday 7th January 2020
at 1.00 p.m.
No flowers by request please.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 27, 2019
