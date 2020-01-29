|
|
|
MILES Peacefully, on Monday 20th January 2020, in hospital,
RONALD FREDERICK (RON)
Aged 86 Years,
(Former Captain of
Longridge Golf Club)
The much-loved husband of the late Doreen, dear brother of Marian and Geoff and families (Australia). Lifelong dear friend of Eric and Margaret and dearly loved friend and special uncle of Billy, Caroline, Kathryn, Mark,
Julia and families.
Funeral Service at
The Parish Church of Christ Church, Fulwood, on Tuesday 4th February at 11.00 a.m.
prior to committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Parkinson's UK' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 29, 2020