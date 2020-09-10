|
|
|
POPE Of your charity pray for the
repose of the soul of
RONALD
aged 92 years
who died on September 7th 2020 at home fortified with the
Rites of Holy Church.
The beloved husband of Nancy (deceased) dearly loved dad of Anne, Anthony, Catherine, Kenneth, Patricia and David.
A dear father in law, loving Grandad, Great Grandad
and dear brother to Paul and Dick.
Will always be loved
and remembered.
Requiem mass and interment at
St Oswald's RC Church Longton
on Tuesday 15th September
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley Longton Hutton and Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton, Tel 616362.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 10, 2020