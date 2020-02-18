|
|
|
Smith Ronald
(Ron) Suddenly passed away
Tuesday 11th February 2020
at home, aged 75 years.
Father of Sharon, Michelle and Suzanne much loved Grandad, Great Grandad and Father-in-law. Dear friend to Ruth.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Goodnight, God Bless x
The funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 25th February
at 1.30pm.
No flowers please, but donations are welcome for The British Heart Foundation c/o N&K Harvey Funerals Ltd, 5-7 Balcarres Road, Leyland, PR25 2EL
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2020