STOBBS On 6th April 2020
peacefully in hospital,
Ronald
aged 88 years.
Devoted husband of Doris and beloved father of Peter and Anthony. Much loved father-in-law of Julie and Cheryl and loving grandad of Paul and Alex.
A private family funeral service will be held at Our Lady & St. Gerard's RC Church, Lostock Hall on Wednesday 15th April 2020
at 10.30am followed by
interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
BJ Watson Funeral Directors,
85 Todd Lane North, Lostock Hall, PR5 5UR. Tel: 01772 626800
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 8, 2020