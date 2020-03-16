|
TAYLOR Ronald (Ron) Passed away peacefully on
March 5th 2020.
Ron
Aged 87 years.
Of Poulton-le-Fylde.
Loving husband of the late Joyce, dearly loved dad of John, Stuart and the late Andrew, also a much loved grandad and great grandad.
Ron will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many friends.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday March 24th 2020
at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if so desired to
Sue Ryder (sueryder.org).
All enquiries to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, FY6 7SF.
01253 899845
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 16, 2020