THOMPSON RONALD
"Ronnie" On Saturday 22nd February, 2020, peacefully in hospital, surrounded by his loving family
RONALD
"RONNIE"
aged 84 years
and formerly of Salesbury Hall Farm, Ribchester.
The beloved husband of the late Ann, loving father of Ruth and David and dear father in law of Richard. Treasured grandad to Mark, Oliver, Kelvin, Dawn, Steph, Zara and Russell, treasured great grandad to Harvey, Sophie, Isaac, Oscar and Alicia and
a good friend to many.
Funeral Service will be held at
St Marys RC Church, Langho on Thursday 5th March, 2020 at 1.00pm followed by interment at
St Peter's Churchyard, Salesbury.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may be given in memory of Ronnie to the Community Heartbeat Trust (to raise funds for a defibrillator within the local area) C/O
Talbot Funeral Directors,
341 Whalley New Road, Blackburn, Lancs, BB1 9SR.
Inquiries: Telephone
(01254) 695995.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 3, 2020