Ronald Thompson

THOMPSON Ronald 'Ronnie' Ruth, David and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss, and to everyone who attended the funeral service, and for donations received for the Community Heartbeat Trust. Thanks also for Father Leo for his kind words and comforting ministrations.
They would also like to thank the neighbours who carried out emergency first aid and also the Paramedics, the Doctors and Nursing Staff at the The Royal Blackburn Hospital for all their care and kindness and finally all at Talbot Funeral Directors and staff at the New Drop Inn, Ribchester.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 17, 2020
