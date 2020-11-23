|
|
|
COSTELLO ROSE ELLEN Passed away peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital on
14th November aged 97 years.
Loving wife of the late Leo, caring mother to Rosaline, John, Michael, Jackie and Anthony. Much loved grandma and great grandma.
A private family funeral service will be held at Our Lady &
St Michael's R C Church, Alston Lane on Friday 27th November
at 1.00pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Dementia UK' via the Funeral Director.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood. Preston.
Tel 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 23, 2020