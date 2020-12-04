|
Costello Rose Ellen Rose's family would like
to thank all relatives and friends for kind expressions of
sympathy and their generous donations to 'Dementia UK'.
Thanks to all the staff on Ward 23 at Royal Preston Hospital also to all the staff for the care that Rose received at Springfield Manor Gardens Care Home, thanks to
Fr. Doyle for his kind ministrations and a special thanks to staff of William Houghton Funeral Directors for their kindness and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 4, 2020