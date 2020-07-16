|
WAREING (Nee Kervin) On 13th July 2020
Peacefully at
Gillibrand Nursing Home
Rose
Aged 88 years
The beloved wife of John James,
dearly loved mum to
Anthony, Karen,
Kevin (deceased) and Debra,
mother in law to
Bernadette and William
and a much loved grandma,
great grandma and
great great grandma.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Private Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium on Monday 27th July 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 16, 2020