LONG ROSEANNA The family of the late Roseanna wish to express
sincere thanks for all the love, care and support
received during their recent
sad loss and also for the lovely floral tributes and donations
given in Roseanna's memory.

A special thanks to the amazing staff at Broadfield House for
their outstanding care over
the years and particularly
in Roseanna's last days.

Finally, thanks to Ian and Wendy Wilde for their care, professionalism and efficient
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2020
