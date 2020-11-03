|
Passed away peacefully in Croston Park Care Home on Tuesday 20th November 2020 Rosemary Aged 86 years. A much loved mum of Stephen and Michael, a dear mother in law of Susan and Catherine, and a cherished nana of Sara, Nicholas, Victoria, Alissia, Oliver and Stephanie. Rosemary's funeral service will be held on Wednesday 4th November 2020 at Blessed Sacrament RC Church at 11:00am, followed by committal at Preston Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations if so desired may be made to Dementia UK c/o The Funeral Director. All inquiries to - H Whalley & Sons, 2-4 Lowndes Street, Preston, PR1 7XS. Tel - (01772) 254936.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 3, 2020