HOPKINS On 23rd March 2020
Peacefully at home
surrounded by her beloved Keith

Rosemary
Aged 68 Years

Dearly loved mum of
Felicity (deceased),
mother in law of Darren
and dear grandma of
Caitlin and Joseph.

'Goodnight God Bless,
Love you to Bits'

Graveside Service and Interment at Hill Road Cemetery on
Friday 3rd April 2020 at 11.00 a.m.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Kidney Research UK'
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 31, 2020
