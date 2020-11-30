|
PENDLEBURY Rosie Passed away peacefully at Southview Lodge Care Home on 22nd November 2020,
aged 95 years.
Dearly beloved Wife
of the late Gerrard.
Dear Sister of the late
Francis, Kenneth and Mavis.
A much loved Auntie of Alan, Kenneth, Derek, Andrew, Howard, Kevin, Sharon and Brian.
Rosie will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at All Saints Church Hesketh with Becconsall on Wednesday
9th December 2020 at 11am.
Family flowers only by request please, but the family are gratefully receiving donations for The British Heart Foundation.
Further enquiries please to Cookson Tyrer Funeral Directors, 2 Smithy Walk, Burscough, Lancashire L40 5UU Tel 01704 897770.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 30, 2020