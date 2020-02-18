|
|
|
SPENCER On 13th February 2020
Peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice
ROSINA
'Rose'
Aged 68 years
Beloved mum to Helen,
Laura & Kathy,
devoted grandma to Holly
and will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
'My mother taught me to
walk proud and tall,
As if the world was mine'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 21st February 2020
at 9.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice' or
'The Christie' (Christie Hospital)
c/o the family.
Bright attire requested
by her family please.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD. Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2020