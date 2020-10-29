|
|
|
ALLEN Roy Peacefully at home on
24th October 2020 aged 82 years
Beloved husband of Ann, dearly loved dad of Jane, Elizabeth and Nicholas,
father-in-law of David, Richard and Anna, and a devoted grandad
and great grandad.
Private family funeral will be held.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton & Hutton Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 29, 2020