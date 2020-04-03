Home

Roy Finney

Roy Finney Notice
FINNEY Roy Aged 86 years.
Passed away peacefully
on the 1st April 2020
in Longton Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of Val,
loving dad of Stephen, Michelle
and Joanne, step-dad to Sabine and Ulrike, respected father-in-law to Gordon, Andrew & Lisa, much loved grandad and great grandad.

Gone but not forgotten,
Sadly missed but always
in our heart xxx

Private funeral at
Preston Crematorium and
a celebration of Roy's life
will take place at a later date
when friends and family
can attend.

Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the funeral director.

Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 3, 2020
