FINNEY Roy Aged 86 years.
Passed away peacefully
on the 1st April 2020
in Longton Nursing Home.
Beloved husband of Val,
loving dad of Stephen, Michelle
and Joanne, step-dad to Sabine and Ulrike, respected father-in-law to Gordon, Andrew & Lisa, much loved grandad and great grandad.
Gone but not forgotten,
Sadly missed but always
in our heart xxx
Private funeral at
Preston Crematorium and
a celebration of Roy's life
will take place at a later date
when friends and family
can attend.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 3, 2020