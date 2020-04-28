|
|
|
Finney Roy Val, Stephen, Michelle and
Joanne would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for their love, kind thoughts and expressions of sympathy received during this
very sad time following the loss
of a wonderful Husband,
Father, Grandfather and
Great-Grandfather.
Grateful thanks also for the overwhelming number
of cards of sympathy and kind donations received for the Alzheimer's Society.
Thanks to Neal Buckley Funeral Directors for their dignified arrangements and to
Minister Ken Howles for his personal, moving service.
You have all given us a great deal
of comfort and support.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 28, 2020