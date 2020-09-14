|
|
|
HARDMAN On 6th September 2020,
Peacefully at home.
ROY
aged 88 years.
The dearly loved husband of Joyce
and a wonderful father,
father-in-law, grandad
and great-grandad.
"Gone from our lives,
but not from our hearts."
Funeral service and interment at
Much Hoole Woodland Burial Ground at Midday on
Friday 18th September 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations preferred for
St Catherine's Hospice.
All donations and enquiries to
G.C.Whalley and Daughter,
Churchside Funeral Home,
Longton. Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 14, 2020