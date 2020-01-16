Home

Roy Lightfoot Notice
LIGHTFOOT Peacefully, on 3rd January 2020, in hospital, surrounded by his family,
following a short illness,
ROY
Aged 79 years,
The dearly loved husband of Brenda, loving dad of Susan and Karen, dear father-in-law of Alec and Terry and a devoted grandad to Robert, Andrew, Sarah, Rebecca, Zoe and Jay.
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium,
on Thursday 23rd January
at 12.15 p.m.
No flowers by request please, donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 16, 2020
