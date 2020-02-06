Home

Lightfoot Roy Brenda and family would like
to express their sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for
St Catherine's Hospice.
Thank you to all the staff on
Ward 23 RPH , who looked after Roy so well and also to
Colette Saunders for her comforting words and lovely service at Preston crematorium.
Finally, to Martin's Funeral Directors for their professional services and dignified arrangements .
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 6, 2020
