Roy Pearce

Notice Condolences

Roy Pearce Notice
PEARCE Peacefully, at home
on 21st May 2020,
ROY
Beloved husband of
Margaret (deceased),
special dad to Jane,
father-in-law to Martin and treasured grandad
of Matthew and Sophie.
'Goodnight, God bless'
A private Funeral Service will be held at Preston Crematorium.
Donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 29, 2020
