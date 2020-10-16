Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Slater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Slater

Notice Condolences

Roy Slater Notice
SLATER Sadly on October 11th 2020,
aged 84 years

ROY

The beloved husband of Joan (deceased), cherished dad of Gary,
Beverley and Michael, dear
father-in-law of Rob and Jackie, loving grandad of Mark & Clare, James & Hannah,
Heather & Danny, and Michael,
and great grandad to
Harry, Rosie and Joy.

Private family funeral at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 23rd October 2020
at 10.30am.

Family flowers only please; donations if so desired to Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -