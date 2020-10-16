|
|
|
SLATER Sadly on October 11th 2020,
aged 84 years
ROY
The beloved husband of Joan (deceased), cherished dad of Gary,
Beverley and Michael, dear
father-in-law of Rob and Jackie, loving grandad of Mark & Clare, James & Hannah,
Heather & Danny, and Michael,
and great grandad to
Harry, Rosie and Joy.
Private family funeral at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 23rd October 2020
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please; donations if so desired to Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 16, 2020