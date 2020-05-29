|
|
|
SPENCER The Revd Roy Peacefully at home on
the 22nd of May 2020
aged 94 years
Loving husband of
60 years to Alison,
Father to John,Ruth and Paul,
Grandad to Matthew and Sian.
Private cremation on
Monday 1st June 2020.
Thanksgiving service will take place at a later date
Do not be worried and upset...
I am going to prepare
a place for you...
so that you will be where I am.
John 14;1-4
Enquiries to Neal Buckley Penwortham Funeral Service.
6 Liverpool Rd, Penwortham
tel 744700.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 29, 2020