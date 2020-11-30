Home

GINNEVER Ruth Peacefully, in the loving care of
the staff at Penwortham Grange,
on 25th November 2020,
aged 94 years.

Beloved wife of the late Jack, dearly loved mum of Rosemary and loving nannie of
Mark, Alison and Andrew.

Will be sadly missed.
Private family funeral at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 9th December.

Family flowers only please; donations preferred to Mencap c/o the funeral director.

Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 30, 2020
