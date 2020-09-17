|
|
|
ARTON On the 13th September 2020
Peacefully in Hospital
Samantha Jane
Aged 58 years
The beloved wife of Jeff,
dearly loved mum of
Nichola and Rebecca,
mother-in-law of Eric and Preston,
dear daughter of Adrienne
and sister to Gary,
Michael and Mark
'Sleeping Peacefully'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 28th September 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'The Brain Charity'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 17, 2020