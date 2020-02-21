Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Samuel Lee

Notice Condolences

Samuel Lee Notice
LEE On 18th February 2020
Samuel Howard
'Sam'
Aged 75 Years
Dearly beloved husband of Kath,
loving father, stepfather & grandad,
sadly missed by all his family & friends.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th March 2020 at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Marie Curie' or
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2020
