|
|
|
CONNOLLY (Née Davis)
Sandra Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on
1st January 2020, age 64. Daughter of the late Nancy and William. Loving Mother of Jason, Mother-In-Law to Suzi,
devoted Grandmother of Lizzie. Beloved sister to Carole, Barbara, Alan, Christine and the late Geoffrey. Much loved
Sister-In-Law, Auntie and Cousin.
She will be greatly missed.
Requiem Mass St Joseph's Church, Preston at 10:45am on the
21st January followed by committal at Preston Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, can be made to the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society c/o
and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 15, 2020