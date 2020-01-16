Home

DONNELLY (Née Davis)
Sandra Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on
1st January 2020, aged 64. Daughter of the late Nancy and William. Loving Mother of Jason, Mother-in-Law to Suzi,
devoted Grandmother of Lizzie. Beloved sister to Carole, Barbara, Alan, Christine and the late Geoffrey. Much loved
Sister-in-Law, Auntie and Cousin.
She will be greatly missed.
Requiem Mass, St Joseph's Church, Preston at 10:45am
on the 21st January,
followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.

Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
can be made to the
National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society c/o and all inquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 16, 2020
