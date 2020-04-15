Home

Sandra Porter Notice
Porter Sandra Passed away peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital on Monday 6th April 2020.
Beloved wife of Hugh,
loving mother of Philip, Karen
and Darren, mother-in-law of
Susan, Dave and Christina.
She will be dearly missed
by her grandchildren and her
great grandchildren.
In our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered every day.
A private service will take place
at Preston Crematoirum for immediate family only on
Thursday April 23rd.
Donations in memory of Sandra can be made payable to
Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o the family. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 15, 2020
