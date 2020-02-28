Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheena Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheena Nelson

Notice Condolences

Sheena Nelson Notice
NELSON (Nee Hamilton) Passed away peacefully,
on 19th February 2020,
in The Royal Preston Hospital, surrounded by her family,
SHEENA
The dearly loved wife of the
late Fred. A loving mother,
mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother,
sister and aunt.
Funeral Service at
St. James Parish Church, Avenham Lane, Preston, on Monday 9th March at 10.30 a.m. followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations, if wished will be for a sepsis charity to be decided on.
Cheques made payable to
'Martin's Funeral Directors'
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -