|
|
|
NELSON (Nee Hamilton) Passed away peacefully,
on 19th February 2020,
in The Royal Preston Hospital, surrounded by her family,
SHEENA
The dearly loved wife of the
late Fred. A loving mother,
mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother,
sister and aunt.
Funeral Service at
St. James Parish Church, Avenham Lane, Preston, on Monday 9th March at 10.30 a.m. followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations, if wished will be for a sepsis charity to be decided on.
Cheques made payable to
'Martin's Funeral Directors'
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2020