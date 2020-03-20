|
|
|
BURTON Sheila Passed away at home on the
13th March 2020 aged 87 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, loving mum of Janet & Alan, respected mother-in-law to Paul and loving nanna to Holly.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral service at
St Andrew's Parish Church, Longton on Thursday 26th March 2020, prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only;
donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2020