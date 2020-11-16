|
|
|
HEYS Sheila Mary Passed away peacefully on
8th November 2020
at Preston Royal Hospital,
aged 78.
Much loved cousin of
Peter Liver and Susan Bourne.
Former Chair of Governors of Deepdale Primary School.
May she rest in peace.
The Funeral Service will be held at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 19th November
at 2.30pm.
Flowers or donations welcome
to 'Save the Children'
via the Funeral Director.
A memorial service and interment of ashes will be held at a later date at St Lawrence's Church, Barton.
All enquiries to:
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road, Fulwood,
PR2 9XL. 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 16, 2020