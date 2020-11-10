|
|
|
Keating Sheila Passed away peacefully
with family by her side,
at Preston Private Care Home
on Tuesday 3rd November 2020,
aged 84 years.
Loving Mum of Stuart and Neil, loving Nanna to Kevin
and dear friend to many.
Sheila's funeral service will be held at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 17th November
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society or G.O.S.H
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
G.C.Whalley and Daughter,
Churchside Funeral Home,
Longton. Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 10, 2020