SAUL On 3rd August 2020, in hospital, following a short illness,
SHEILA
The dearly loved wife of Geoff, loving mum of David and Naomi and Gill and Steve, a devoted grandma to Maisie and William, dear sister of Maureen and
aunt of James and Michelle.
Due to current restrictions,
a private family Funeral Service
will take place at
St. Margaret's Parish Church, Ingol, on Friday 21st August.
A Memorial Service will
take place at a later date.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Margaret's Parish Church, Ingol' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2020
