|
|
|
SUMNER Suddenly, on 29 th December 2019, at her home in Derby, formerly of Norris Street, Fulwood, Preston,
SHEILA
The beloved wife of the late Colin, devoted mother of Stephen and Robert, loving mother-in-law of Amanda and Mandy, much loved grandma of Rebecca and Teagan and great grandmother of Ava.
'Looking back with Memories,
Upon the path you trod,
We bless the hours
we had with you,
And leave the rest with God'.
A Celebration of Sheila's life
will take place at
Preston Crematorium,
on Friday 24th January
at 12.15 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for either 'Derian House' or
'The British Heart Foundation' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 16, 2020