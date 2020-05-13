|
TAYLOR Sheila Diane Peacefully passed away at home on Thursday 7th May 2020, aged 73. Sheila was a devoted wife to Tommy, loving mother to Karen, Julie, Martin (Deceased) and Teresa and a doting grandma
to Josh, Dionne, Tanya ,
Alex and Johnny.
" She will be remembered and treasured within our hearts forever."
Due to current restrictions,
a private family funeral will take place on Friday 15th May.
We hope to be able to celebrate Sheila's life with friends and family at a later date.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 13, 2020