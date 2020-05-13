Home

W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Funeral
Private
Notice Condolences

Sheila Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Sheila Diane Peacefully passed away at home on Thursday 7th May 2020, aged 73. Sheila was a devoted wife to Tommy, loving mother to Karen, Julie, Martin (Deceased) and Teresa and a doting grandma
to Josh, Dionne, Tanya ,
Alex and Johnny.

" She will be remembered and treasured within our hearts forever."

Due to current restrictions,
a private family funeral will take place on Friday 15th May.
We hope to be able to celebrate Sheila's life with friends and family at a later date.

William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 13, 2020
