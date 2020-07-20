|
WHITESIDE (née Smith) Peacefully on July 9th 2020
after a short illness at
Royal Preston Hospital
Sheila
Aged 83 years.
Cherished wife of Ron (deceased), Mum to Helen and her fiancé
Dai. Dearly loved sister of Jean, Beryl (deceased) and Audrey, sister in law to Jim (deceased), John (deceased) and Michael; Marjorie and Eric (both deceased), Norman and Sylvia (deceased), Auntie to Andrew, David, Janet, Clare, Mark, Christine and Beverley.
A private service will be held at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday July 22nd at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 20, 2020