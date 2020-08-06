Home

FORSHAW Shirley Peacefully on 2nd August 2020, aged 84 years.

The beloved wife of Frank,
much loved mum to Michael,
Kevin and Jane, mother-in-law to Jacqueline, Elaine and Andrew
and a dear nana and great nana.

A private funeral service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 13th August
at 1.30pm.

If desired, any donations will be gratefully received on behalf
of St Catherine's Hospice.

All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funerals,
147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH. Tel. 01772 457 887.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 6, 2020
