|
|
|
GABBOTT On 11 th May 2020
Peacefully at Walton House
Nursing Home and of
Churchtown, Southport
SHIRLEY MARY
Aged 84 years
The beloved wife of
Harry (deceased),
dear sister of Michael & Arthur,
dear sister in law of Brenda &
loving aunty to Paul,
Sharon & Lisa & sadly
missed by all her family
& friends
'Rest in peace'
Private Funeral Service and
Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 22nd May 2020
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Macmillan Cancer Support'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD.
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 13, 2020