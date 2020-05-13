Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Committal
Thursday, May 21, 2020
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Funeral service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Gabbott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Gabbott

Notice Condolences

Shirley Gabbott Notice
GABBOTT On 11 th May 2020
Peacefully at Walton House
Nursing Home and of
Churchtown, Southport

SHIRLEY MARY
Aged 84 years

The beloved wife of
Harry (deceased),
dear sister of Michael & Arthur,
dear sister in law of Brenda &
loving aunty to Paul,
Sharon & Lisa & sadly
missed by all her family
& friends

'Rest in peace'

Private Funeral Service and
Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 22nd May 2020

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Macmillan Cancer Support'
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD.
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -