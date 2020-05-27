|
|
|
GABBOTT Shirley Michael, Brenda, Lisa and the family of the late Shirley wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of condolence and cards of sympathy.
A special thanks to the nursing staff at Walton House Care Home who cared for Shirley.
Thank you to Pat Belshaw for the graceful service she conducted.
Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
for their dignified funeral arrangement.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 27, 2020