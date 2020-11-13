|
JOHNSON (nee Batty)
Shirley It is with great sadness we announce the sudden loss of Shirley on 7th November 2020,
in hospital,
aged 84 years.
Loving wife of 60 years to Joe, devoted mum to Mark and Russell and mother-in-law to Agrita and Carolyn, loving grandma to
Zoe, Alex, Joshua and Jessica,
and loving great grandma.
Private funeral to be held at
St Teresa's RC Church, Penwortham at 11am on Tuesday 17th November, followed by interment at Hill Road Cemetery. Sadly, under current social distancing restrictions.
Family flowers only please; donations, if so desired, to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
the Funeral Director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 13, 2020