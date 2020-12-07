|
|
|
JOHNSON Shirley Joe, Mark and Russell
would like to thank the family, friends and neighbours for their kind support, sympathy and cards at this difficult time and also
for the donations to
St Catherine's Hospice.
Special thanks also to
Father Roy at St Teresa's.
Thank you to all the staff in
Ward 25 and the Palliative Care Team at Royal Preston Hospital
for their dedication to the
highest level of care and support.
A huge thank you to all at
Neal Buckley Funeral Directors
for their professional and
friendly service.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 7, 2020