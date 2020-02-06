|
|
|
Bolton On 1st February 2020
Peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
SIDNEY
'Sid'
Aged 92 years.
The much loved and
devoted husband of Helen,
loving and respected dad of
Eric, Bobby, Alan & Gary,
father in law to Lorraine, Marjorie, Louise & Janet, dearly loved grandad and great grandpa.
'Goodnight, God Bless Lovie'
'Stardust'
Funeral Service at
St Saviours Church,
Bamber Bridge
on Thursday 13th February 2020
at 3.30p.m. followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 6, 2020