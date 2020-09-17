Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Armer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Armer

Notice Condolences

Stanley Armer Notice
ARMER Stanley
(Stan) On the 9th of September 2020
In Longton Nursing Home
aged 84 years.

Dearly loved husband of
Doreen for 61 years.
Dear brother to David, also Michael and Marion (both deceased).
Dear brother in law, uncle,
cousin and friend to many.

A loved one sleeping now at peace

Funeral Service at
West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on Monday
21st September at 10am.

Family flowers only please donations to
Guide Dogs for the Blind Association

Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Te:616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -