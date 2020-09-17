|
|
|
ARMER Stanley
(Stan) On the 9th of September 2020
In Longton Nursing Home
aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of
Doreen for 61 years.
Dear brother to David, also Michael and Marion (both deceased).
Dear brother in law, uncle,
cousin and friend to many.
A loved one sleeping now at peace
Funeral Service at
West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on Monday
21st September at 10am.
Family flowers only please donations to
Guide Dogs for the Blind Association
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Te:616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 17, 2020